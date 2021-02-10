CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Chaos and confusion' in vaccine rollout | 1 mask or 2 masks vs. COVID-19? | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Hervey lifts Missouri State over Southern Illinois 65-53

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 10:40 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Keaton Hervey had 18 points and three blocks as Missouri State got past Southern Illinois 65-53 on Wednesday night.

Ja’Monta Black had 13 points for Missouri State (12-5, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Isiaih Mosley added 12 points and eight rebounds. Gaige Prim had 10 points and five assists.

Lance Jones had 13 points for the Salukis (9-8, 3-8). Dalton Banks added 12 points and six rebounds.

