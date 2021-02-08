Hemphill, Drake host Valpo

Valparaiso (7-12, 4-6) vs. Drake (18-1, 9-1) Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards…

Valparaiso (7-12, 4-6) vs. Drake (18-1, 9-1)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Donovan Clay and Valparaiso will take on Shanquan Hemphill and Drake. The sophomore Clay is averaging 9.4 points over the last five games. Hemphill, a senior, is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Drake has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Valparaiso has leaned on freshmen. Seniors Hemphill, Roman Penn, Tremell Murphy and Darnell Brodie have combined to account for 53 percent of Drake’s scoring this season and 64 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen Clay, Ben Krikke and Sheldon Edwards have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 52 percent of all Crusaders points over their last five.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Clay has connected on 20 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 67.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 7-3 when scoring at least 68.

FLOOR SPACING: Valparaiso’s Nick Robinson has attempted 19 3-pointers and has connected on 36.8 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The Drake defense has allowed only 63.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bulldogs 30th among Division I teams. The Valparaiso offense has averaged 67.8 points through 19 games (ranked 244th, nationally).

