CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Hawkins scores 20 to…

Hawkins scores 20 to lead FIU past Florida Memorial 90-74

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 9:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Javaunte Hawkins tied his season high with 20 points as Florida International ended its seven-game losing streak, topping Florida Memorial 90-74 on Monday night.

Antonio Daye Jr. had 18 points and nine assists for Florida International (9-10). Petar Krivokapic added 10 points and Dimon Carrigan had three blocks.

Murrad Berrien had 16 points for the Lions. Cheikh Kebe added 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Aubrey Washington had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SDA preparing to by 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

Federal employees could face discipline for ignoring mask mandate, task force says

Direct hire authorities are becoming more and more popular, MSPB says

DoD's EHR is now operationally effective for at least some users, testing office says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up