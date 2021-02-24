CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Hawkins leads Norfolk State…

Hawkins leads Norfolk State past Delaware State 86-55

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 10:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jalen Hawkins scored 17 points to lead Norfolk State to an 86-55 win over Delaware State on Wednesday night to clinch at least a share of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Northern Division regular season title.

The championship is the fourth for the Spartans since joining Division I in 1997-98.

Devante Carter had 16 points and six steals for Norfolk State (13-7, 8-4). Chris Ford and Kyonze Chavis added 10 points apiece. The Spartans forced a season-high 28 turnovers.

Myles Carter and Zach Kent had 11 points each for the Hornets (2-13, 0-8). John Stansbury had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Spartans are undefeated in four games against the Hornets this season. Most recently, Norfolk State defeated Delaware State 94-66 on Jan. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Actions to implement repealed Trump workforce orders should 'cease immediately,' OPM says

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Will Congress ever return to the normal budget process? Whatever that is

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up