CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » College Basketball » Harris, Reed Jr. carry…

Harris, Reed Jr. carry SE Missouri over E. Kentucky 94-72

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 8:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Chris Harris had 18 points as Southeast Missouri routed Eastern Kentucky 94-72 on Saturday. Eric Reed Jr. added 16 points for the Redhawks, while Nana Akenten chipped in 15. Reed had six rebounds and six assists, while Akenten posted six rebounds. He had seven turnovers but no assists.

Nygal Russell had 13 points for Southeast Missouri (9-14, 7-10 Ohio Valley Conference).

The 94 points were a season best for Southeast Missouri, which also registered a season-high 26 assists.

Southeast Missouri dominated the first half and led 50-24 at the break. The Colonels’ 24 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Michael Moreno had 19 points and three blocks for the Colonels (18-6, 12-5). Curt Lewis added 18 points. Devontae Blanton had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Wendell Green Jr., who was second on the Colonels in scoring coming into the matchup with 14 points per game, had six points (3 of 11).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up