Harrell, Texas State visit UTA

Texas State (13-6, 7-3) vs. Texas-Arlington (11-9, 7-5)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Mason Harrell and Texas State will face Shahada Wells and Texas-Arlington. Harrell has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games. Wells is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas State’s Harrell, Isiah Small and Shelby Adams have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Mavericks have allowed only 70.9 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 74.6 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Wells has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Texas State has won its last five road games, scoring 65.4 points and allowing 56.8 points during those contests. Texas-Arlington is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 62.3 points while giving up 56.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bobcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Mavericks. Texas-Arlington has an assist on 37 of 69 field goals (53.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Texas State has assists on 45 of 79 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has committed a turnover on just 17.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.

