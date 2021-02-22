CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Montgomery Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Harrell leads Texas State…

Harrell leads Texas State past Arkansas State 57-52

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 9:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Mason Harrell posted 17 points as Texas State narrowly beat Arkansas State 57-52 on Monday night.

Isiah Small had 13 points for Texas State (16-6, 10-3 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Caleb Asberry added 12 points.

Norchad Omier had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Red Wolves (10-10, 7-6), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Marquis Eaton added 13 points and Caleb Fields had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies tweak COVID-19 safety plans following Biden's mask mandate

VA's plans include vaccinating 23,000 DHS employees

Congress to probe how military bases fared during paralyzing winter storms

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up