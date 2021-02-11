CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Fauci on vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Harrell leads Texas State over Texas-Arlington 63-56

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 9:33 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mason Harrell had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Texas State defeated Texas-Arlington 63-56 on Thursday night.

Caleb Asberry and Alonzo Sule each added 12 points for Texas State (14-6, 8-3 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its sixth straight road victory. Isiah Small had seven rebounds.

Shahada Wells had 20 points for the Mavericks (11-10, 7-6). Nicolas Elame added 17 points and six rebounds. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had five blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

