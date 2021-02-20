CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US sees delay in vaccine shipping | Weather impact on DC area | Latest COVID test results
Home » College Basketball » Hamilton scores 18 to…

Hamilton scores 18 to carry UNLV over San Jose St. 76-60

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 12:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 18 points and eight rebounds as UNLV topped San Jose State 76-60 on Friday night.

David Jenkins Jr. had 16 points for UNLV (9-11, 6-7 Mountain West Conference), which broke its six-game road losing streak. Devin Tillis added 14 points. Moses Wood had 11 points.

Ralph Agee had 18 points for the Spartans (5-14, 3-12). Trey Smith added 15 points. Richard Washington had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up