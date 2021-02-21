CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Hadley carries UC San Diego past UC Riverside 83-82 in OT

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 12:01 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gabe Hadley had 25 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer from NBA range with 8.3 seconds left, as UC San Diego narrowly beat UC Riverside 83-82 in overtime on Saturday.

Toni Rocak had 16 points for UC San Diego (5-8, 2-8 Big West Conference). Hugh Baxter added 16 points. Jake Killingsworth had 11 points.

Hadley dribbled the length of the court and hit a contested fade-away 3-pointer to make it 71-all with 2.8 seconds left in regulation and force OT.

Zyon Pullin had 19 points and six assists for the Highlanders (10-6, 6-3). Arinze Chidom added 19 points. Flynn Cameron had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Tritons registered their first win in three tries against the Highlanders this season. In the most recent matchup, UC Riverside defeated UC San Diego 81-75 on Friday.

