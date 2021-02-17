CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update for Thursday | PGCPS update | Fake N95 masks seized | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Haase scores 19 to lift Mercer over East Tennessee St 71-64

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 9:49 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Felipe Haase had 19 points and eight rebounds as Mercer topped East Tennessee State 71-64 on Wednesday night.

Leon Ayers III had 13 points for Mercer (13-8, 6-7 Southern Conference). Neftali Alvarez and Ross Cummings each had 10 points.

Serrel Smith had 16 points for the Buccaneers (12-10, 8-6). Ledarrius Brewer added 16 points, and David Sloan had 10 points and six assists.

The Bears evened the season series against the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State defeated Mercer 70-64 on Feb. 3.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

