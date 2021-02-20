CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Haarms scores 21 to…

Haarms scores 21 to carry BYU over Loyola Marymount 88-71

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 6:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Haarms had 21 points as BYU beat Loyola Marymount 88-71 on Saturday.

Caleb Lohner had 18 points and seven rebounds for BYU (17-5, 8-3 West Coast Conference). Alex Barcello added 15 points. Brandon Averette had 14 points.

BYU dominated the first half and led 47-25 at the break. The Lions’ 46 points in the second half marked a season high for the team.

Ivan Alipiev scored a season-high 22 points for the Lions (11-7, 6-4), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Eli Scott added 17 points. Keli Leaupepe had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up