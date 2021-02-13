CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Groves, Meadows lead E.…

Groves, Meadows lead E. Washington over Montana St. 85-69

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 5:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Tanner Groves had 16 points to lead five Eastern Washington players in double figures as the Eagles extended their winning streak to seven games, topping Montana State 85-69 on Saturday.

Michael Meadows added 15 points for the Eagles (10-6, 9-2 Big Sky Conference). Kim Aiken Jr. chipped in 12, Ellis Magnuson scored 11 and Tyler Robertson had 10. Aiken Jr. also had 13 rebounds as EWU has surged into first place while on this streak..

Jubrile Belo had 11 points for the Bobcats (9-7, 6-4), who have now lost four consecutive games to drop out of first place. Xavier Bishop added 10 points. Mike Hood had 10 points.

Eastern Washington defeated Montana State 93-77 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD has vaccinated more than 800,000 employees

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up