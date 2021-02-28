CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Griesel carries North Dakota St. over South Dakota 89-77

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 7:30 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Sam Griesel scored a career-high 26 points as North Dakota State defeated South Dakota 89-77 in the regular-season finale on Sunday.

Griesel shot 10 of 15, including 4 of 7 from 3-point distance. Tyree Eady added 18 points for North Dakota State (13-11, 11-5 Summit League), matching his career high. Jarius Cook and Rocky Kreuser each added 13 points.

The win wraps up the No. 3 seed into the Summit League tournament for NDSU. The Bison face No. 6 seed UMKC.

Stanley Umude scored 39 points for the Coyotes (13-10, 12-6), who enter the Summit tournament as the second seed. Tasos Kamateros scored a career-high 22 points. Xavier Fuller had eight rebounds.

South Dakota takes on No. 7 seed Western Illinois.

