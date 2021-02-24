CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Green lifts New Orleans over Texas A&M-CC 69-61

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 10:38 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Troy Green had 16 points as New Orleans snapped its 10-game road losing streak, beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 69-61 on Wednesday night.

Damion Rosser had 13 points and nine rebounds for New Orleans (6-13, 5-6 Southland Conference). Derek St. Hilaire added 11 points and five steals. Green hit 10 of 11 free throws.

Jalen White tied a career high with 24 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks for the Islanders (4-17, 1-11). White made four 3-pointers and was 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.

The Privateers improve to 2-0 against the Islanders for the season. New Orleans defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 87-68 on Jan. 20.

