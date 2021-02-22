CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Montgomery Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Green lifts Eastern Kentucky past SE Missouri 87-65

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 6:22 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. had 23 points as Eastern Kentucky easily beat Southeast Missouri 87-65 on Monday.

Tre King had 15 points and three blocks for Eastern Kentucky (19-6, 13-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Curt Lewis added 14 points and Cooper Robb had 12 points.

Chris Harris had 15 points and seven assists for the Redhawks (9-15, 7-11). Nana Akenten added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Darrious Agnew had seven rebounds.

The Colonels evened the season series against the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri defeated Eastern Kentucky 94-72 last Saturday.

