Green Jr. lifts E. Kentucky over Tennessee St. 89-84

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 10:11 PM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. had 23 points as Eastern Kentucky rallied past Tennessee State 89-84 on Saturday night.

Curt Lewis added 20 points with six rebounds for the Colonels. Green made 12 of 13 from the free throw line, including 5 of 6 in the last 1:12.

Michael Moreno and Tre King each added 10 points for Eastern Kentucky (21-6, 15-5 Ohio Valley Conference).

Eastern Kentucky plays next at the Ohio Valley Conference tournament Thursday in Evansville, Ind., as the third seed, facing No. 6 seeded Austin Peay.

Mark Freeman had 21 points for the Tigers (4-19, 3-17). He also had seven turnovers but only five assists. Shakem Johnson added 19 points. Monty Johal had 17 points.

Eastern Kentucky defeated Tennessee State 93-73 on Feb. 13.

