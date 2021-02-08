CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Green carries Eastern Kentucky past SIU-Edwardsville 78-74

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 5:43 PM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. had 18 points to lead five Eastern Kentucky players in double figures as the Colonels edged past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 78-74 on Monday.

Tre King added 12 points, and Curt Lewis, Cooper Robb and Michael Moreno each had 10 for Eastern Kentucky (15-4, 9-3 Ohio Valley Conference).

Mike Adewunmi tied a season high with 23 points for the Cougars (7-10, 5-6). Sidney Wilson added 14 points, and Shamar Wright had 11 points and seven rebounds.

