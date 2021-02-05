Grambling St. seeks revenge on Southern

Grambling State (7-8, 5-3) vs. Southern (4-6, 4-2) F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling State (7-8, 5-3) vs. Southern (4-6, 4-2)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern goes for the season sweep over Grambling State after winning the previous matchup in Grambling. The teams last played on Jan. 9, when the Jaguars outshot Grambling State 42.9 percent to 33.9 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to a 61-55 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Tigers have been led by seniors Cameron Christon and Trevell Cunningham. Christon has averaged 12.9 points and five rebounds while Cunningham has recorded 7.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. The Jaguars have been led by Jayden Saddler and Harrison Henderson. Saddler has produced 9.2 points and five assists while Henderson has averaged 8.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per outing.

STEPPING IT UP: The Jaguars have scored 74.8 points per game and allowed 60.3 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 60.2 points scored and 89 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Saddler has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Southern field goals over the last three games. Saddler has accounted for 12 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Jaguars are 0-6 when they allow at least 66 points and 4-0 when they hold opponents to anything under 66 points. The Tigers are 0-7 when they score 65 points or fewer and 7-1 when they exceed 65.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Jaguars. Southern has 35 assists on 70 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while Grambling State has assists on 62 of 78 field goals (79.5 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Grambling State has held opposing teams to 39.9 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all SWAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.