Goodwin carries Saint Louis past La Salle 78-57

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 11:16 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Goodwin recorded 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead Saint Louis to a 78-57 win over La Salle on Tuesday night.

Javonte Perkins had 19 points for Saint Louis (11-3, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Fred Thatch Jr. added 12 points.

Jhamir Brickus scored a season-high 22 points for the Explorers (8-13, 5-9). Jack Clark added 13 points and six rebounds.

The Billikens leveled the season series against the Explorers with the win. La Salle defeated Saint Louis 82-75 on Feb. 3.

