CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Givance carries Evansville over…

Givance carries Evansville over Missouri State 72-63

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 9:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shamar Givance tied a career high with 22 points as Evansville snapped its seven-game losing streak, beating Missouri State 72-63 on Saturday night.

Jawaun Newton added 20 points, and Evan Kuhlman had 17 points and three blocks for Evansville (9-15, 7-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Givance hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Isiaih Mosley had 22 points for the Bears (16-6, 12-6), whose seven-game winning streak ended with the loss. Gaige Prim added 17 points. Demarcus Sharp had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Purple Aces leveled the season series against the Bears. Missouri State defeated Evansville 90-81 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

One year later, commission's proposals for improving military, public service may get a serious look

CISA’s four-part plan to spend $650M on cyber protections

Air Force blames human error for unauthorized man boarding plane at Joint Base Andrews

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up