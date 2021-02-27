CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Gipson lifts Tarleton State past New Mexico St. 64-55

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 10:19 PM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Montre’ Gipson scored 19 points amd Tarleton State topped New Mexico State 64-55 on Saturday night.

Konstantin Dotsenko had 17 points for Tarleton State (8-10, 3-7 Western Athletic Conference).

C.J. Roberts had 12 points for the Aggies (7-7, 4-6) and Johnny McCants scored 11 with eight rebounds.

Jabari Rice, who led the Aggies in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, scored just six on 2-for-11 shooting.

Tarleton avenged New Mexico State’s 78-51 win on Friday.

