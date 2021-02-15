Georgia faces tough test vs No. 20 Mizzou

No. 20 Missouri (13-5, 6-5) vs. Georgia (12-8, 5-8) Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

No. 20 Missouri (13-5, 6-5) vs. Georgia (12-8, 5-8)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Missouri presents a tough challenge for Georgia. Georgia has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Missouri has dropped to No. 20 in the latest AP rankings following losses to Mississippi and Arkansas last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Missouri has benefited heavily from its seniors. Dru Smith, Xavier Pinson, Jeremiah Tilmon, Mark Smith and Kobe Brown have combined to account for 77 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 85 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Sahvir Wheeler has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Georgia is 9-0 when holding opponents to 43.4 percent or worse from the field, and 3-8 when opponents shoot better than that. Missouri is 9-0 when allowing 41.3 percent or less and 4-5 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Georgia has an assist on 40 of 83 field goals (48.2 percent) across its past three outings while Missouri has assists on 41 of 78 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is rated second among SEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.7 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 13.1 offensive boards per game.

