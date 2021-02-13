CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Garvin leads Nicholls St. past SE Louisiana 86-84 in OT

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 11:43 PM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Najee Garvin had a career-high 30 points and Ty Gordon scored the winning basket with one second left in ovetime on a goaltending call as Nicholls State narrowly defeated Southeastern Louisiana 86-84 on Saturday night.

Jaylen Fornes had 15 points for Nicholls State (12-6, 9-2 Southland Conference). Kevin Johnson added 11 points and six rebounds. Andre Jones had 11 points and six assists.

Nick Caldwell had 19 points for the Lions (6-13, 4-7). Gus Okafor added 19 points and 11 rebounds. Keon Clergeot had 17 points.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Nicholls State defeated Southeastern Louisiana 87-67 on Jan. 9.

