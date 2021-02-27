Garvin leads Nicholls St. over New Orleans 105-101 in OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Najee Garvin had 28 points and 14 rebounds and Ty Gordon added 26 points with six…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Najee Garvin had 28 points and 14 rebounds and Ty Gordon added 26 points with six assists as Nicholls State edged New Orleans 105-101 in overtime on Saturday night.

Jaylen Fornes had 16 points and nine rebounds for Nicholls State (15-6, 12-2 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Andre Jones added 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Gordon drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation to knot the game at 85-85. Fornes and Jeremiah Buford hit 3-pointers as Nicholls kicked off the OT with an 8-0 run and held on.

Nicholls State posted a season-high 23 assists.

Derek St. Hilaire had 32 points for the Privateers (6-14, 5-7). Troy Green added 21 points and six rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Damion Rosser had 17 points and nine rebounds. Ahren Freeman scored 10 with seven boards and two blocked shots.

Nicholls State defeated New Orleans 86-62 on Jan. 23.

