Gardner-Webb looks for road win vs Radford

Gardner-Webb (10-14, 9-10) vs. Radford (13-11, 12-6) Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb looks for…

Gardner-Webb (10-14, 9-10) vs. Radford (13-11, 12-6)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb looks for its fourth straight win over Radford at Dedmon Center. Radford’s last win at home against the Runnin’ Bulldogs came on Jan. 17, 2019.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Gardner-Webb has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Jaheam Cornwall, D’Maurian Williams, Jordan Sears and Jamaine Mann have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 80 percent of all Runnin’ Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JAHEAM: Cornwall has connected on 41.2 percent of the 148 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 80.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Radford has scored 54.3 points per game and allowed 70.3 over its four-game home losing streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Runnin’ Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Highlanders. Radford has 23 assists on 53 field goals (43.4 percent) across its previous three games while Gardner-Webb has assists on 34 of 78 field goals (43.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford is rated second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent. The Highlanders have averaged 11 offensive boards per game, but that figure has slipped to 6.5 over their four-game losing streak.

