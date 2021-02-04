Ga. Southern looks to extend streak vs Troy

Georgia Southern (11-8, 5-5) vs. Troy (9-9, 3-5) Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern…

Georgia Southern (11-8, 5-5) vs. Troy (9-9, 3-5)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Troy. Georgia Southern has won by an average of 13 points in its last eight wins over the Trojans. Troy’s last win in the series came on March 10, 2017, a 90-70 win.

LEADING THE WAY: The Eagles are led by Zack Bryant and Eric Boone. Z. Bryant is averaging 13.8 points while Boone is putting up 11.2 points and 2.3 steals per game. The Trojans have been led by Zay Williams and Nick Stampley. Z. Williams has averaged 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds while Stampley has put up 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Trojans have scored 66.3 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 57 per game they managed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRYANT: Z. Bryant has connected on 36.1 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Troy has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 57.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trojans have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Troy has 41 assists on 77 field goals (53.2 percent) over its past three games while Georgia Southern has assists on 29 of 61 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia Southern defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Eagles 16th among Division I teams. Troy has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Trojans 290th, nationally).

