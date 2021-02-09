Furman looks to sweep UNCG

Furman (12-6, 6-3) vs. UNC Greensboro (13-6, 8-3) Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

Furman (12-6, 6-3) vs. UNC Greensboro (13-6, 8-3)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro seeks revenge on Furman after dropping the first matchup in Greenville. The teams last played on Feb. 8, when the Paladins outshot UNC Greensboro from the field 47.4 percent to 29 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to a 68-49 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller has averaged 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals while Keyshaun Langley has put up 9.3 points. For the Paladins, Mike Bothwell has averaged 16.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while Clay Mounce has put up 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MIKE: Bothwell has connected on 30.5 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 80.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Furman is a perfect 8-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Paladins are 4-6 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

STREAK STATS: UNC Greensboro has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 66.7.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all SoCon teams. The Spartans have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season and just 9.8 times per game over their last five games.

