Ft. Wayne looks to end streak vs Detroit

Purdue Fort Wayne (6-9, 5-9) vs. Detroit (6-8, 5-5) Calihan Hall, Detroit; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks…

Purdue Fort Wayne (6-9, 5-9) vs. Detroit (6-8, 5-5)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to extend Purdue Fort Wayne’s conference losing streak to five games. Purdue Fort Wayne’s last Horizon win came against the Milwaukee Panthers 81-74 on Jan. 16. Detroit is coming off a 77-72 win at Youngstown State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Detroit has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Bul Kuol, Marquell Fraser, Matt Johnson and Dwayne Rose Jr. have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Titans points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Antoine Davis has been directly responsible for 53 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. Davis has 47 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mastodons have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Titans. Detroit has an assist on 48 of 91 field goals (52.7 percent) across its past three games while Purdue Fort Wayne has assists on 45 of 78 field goals (57.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Horizon teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.