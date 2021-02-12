CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Fritz scores 18 to lift Canisius over Quinnipiac 74-67

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 5:44 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Jacco Fritz registered 18 points and nine rebounds as Canisius defeated Quinnipiac 74-67 on Friday.

Ahamadou Fofana had 16 points for Canisius (4-3, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Malek Green added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Jordan Henderson had seven rebounds.

Jacob Rigoni had 17 points for the Bobcats (5-8, 3-6). Savion Lewis added 16 points and Tymu Chenery had 10.

