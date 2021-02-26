CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
French scores 15 to carry Saint Louis past Richmond 72-67

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 9:26 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hasahn French had 15 points as Saint Louis narrowly defeated Richmond 72-67 on Friday night.

Javonte Perkins had 15 points for Saint Louis (12-5, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jordan Goodwin added 13 points.

Blake Francis had 24 points for the Spiders (13-6, 6-4). Nathan Cayo added 10 points. Grant Golden had 10 points.

