Forrest scores 14 to carry FAU over Southern Miss 69-60

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 10:36 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Michael Forrest posted 14 points as Florida Atlantic defeated Southern Miss 69-60 on Friday night.

Jailyn Ingram had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (9-9, 4-5 Conference USA). Johnell Davis added 10 points. Karlis Silins had 10 points.

LaDavius Draine had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (8-15, 4-12). Justin Johnson added 11 points. Tyler Stevenson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

