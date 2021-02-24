CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Fornes carries Nicholls State over Houston Baptist 83-68

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 10:41 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jaylen Fornes made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points as Nicholls State beat Houston Baptist 83-68 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Johnson had 19 points and seven steals for Nicholls State (14-6, 11-2 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Andre Jones added 17 points.

Pedro Castro had 12 points for the Huskies (4-15, 3-8). Jade Tse added 11 points and Zach Iyeyemi had 10.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Huskies for the season. Nicholls State defeated Houston Baptist 92-83 on Jan. 20.

