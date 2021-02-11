CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Ford, Hunt lift Wagner past Fairleigh Dickinson 76-72

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 7:30 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Elijah Ford had 17 points to lead five Wagner players in double figures as the Seahawks edged past Fairleigh Dickinson 76-72 on Thursday.

DeLonnie Hunt added 16 points, Alex Morales and Nigel Jackson each scored 12 and Will Martinez had 11 for Wagner (5-5, 5-4 Northeast Conference). Morales posted eight assists and Hunt also had six.

Brandon Rush had 20 points for the Knights (7-10, 6-5), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Jahlil Jenkins added 15 points and Daniel Rodriguez had 12.

