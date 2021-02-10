CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Chaos and confusion' in vaccine rollout | 1 mask or 2 masks vs. COVID-19? | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Forbes scores 20 to lift Tulane over Tulsa 58-48

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 7:37 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 20 points as Tulane got past Tulsa 58-48 on Wednesday.

Jadan Coleman had 13 points for Tulane (8-7, 3-7 American Athletic Conference). Jordan Walker added six assists and Tylan Pope had seven rebounds.

Brandon Rachal had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (9-9, 6-7).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

