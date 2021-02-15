Flanigan, Auburn host Miss. St.

Mississippi State (11-11, 5-8) vs. Auburn (11-11, 5-8) Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Mississippi State (11-11, 5-8) vs. Auburn (11-11, 5-8)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as D.J. Stewart Jr. and Mississippi State will go up against Allen Flanigan and Auburn. The junior Stewart has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.6 over his last five games. Flanigan, a sophomore, is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games.

FRESHMAN FOUR: Auburn has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, Sharife Cooper and JT Thor have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cooper has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Auburn field goals over the last three games. Cooper has accounted for 14 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Auburn has 50 assists on 81 field goals (61.7 percent) over its past three contests while Mississippi State has assists on 46 of 78 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is rated first among SEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.7 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 12.4 offensive boards per game.

