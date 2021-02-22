Flanigan, Auburn host Florida

Florida (11-6, 7-5) vs. Auburn (11-12, 5-9) Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards…

Florida (11-6, 7-5) vs. Auburn (11-12, 5-9)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Tre Mann and Florida will battle Allen Flanigan and Auburn. Mann is averaging 12.6 points over the last five games. Flanigan is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Auburn has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, Sharife Cooper and JT Thor have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cooper has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Auburn field goals over the last five games. Cooper has accounted for 28 field goals and 40 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Florida is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Gators are 1-6 when scoring any fewer than 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Gators. Auburn has an assist on 35 of 78 field goals (44.9 percent) across its past three contests while Florida has assists on 28 of 70 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn is rated second among SEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.8 percent. The Tigers have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game and 14.4 per game over their last five games.

