FAMU looks for home win vs NC Central

NC Central (4-4, 2-1) vs. Florida A&M (3-8, 2-2)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks for its fifth straight win over NC Central at Al Lawson Center. The last victory for the Eagles at Florida A&M was an 81-63 win on Feb. 1, 2016.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Florida A&M’s MJ Randolph has averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists while Bryce Moragne has put up eight points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Eagles, C.J. Keyser has averaged 18.5 points while Jordan Perkins has put up 6.3 points and 5.4 assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Rattlers have given up just 63.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 78 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Randolph has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Florida A&M field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Florida A&M is 0-5 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 3-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

COLD SPELL: NC Central has lost its last four road games, scoring 63.8 points, while allowing 76.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC Central defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Eagles 11th among Division I teams. The Florida A&M offense has turned the ball over on 23.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Rattlers 323rd, nationally).

