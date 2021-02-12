CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Falden scores 14 to…

Falden scores 14 to carry Winthrop over Radford 55-47

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 9:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Charles Falden posted 14 points as Winthrop won its eighth consecutive road game, getting past Radford 55-47 on Friday night.

Chandler Vaudrin had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Winthrop (18-1, 15-1 Big South Conference). D.J. Burns Jr. added seven rebounds.

Winthrop scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Fah’Mir Ali had 14 points for the Highlanders (13-9, 12-4). Chyree Walker added 10 rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders this season. Winthrop defeated Radford 80-64 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up