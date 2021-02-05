CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Fairleigh Dickinson beats Long…

Fairleigh Dickinson beats Long Island 77-62

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 8:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Elyjah Williams had 17 points and three blocks as Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Long Island 77-62 on Friday.

Jahlil Jenkins had 13 points and seven assists for Fairleigh Dickinson (7-9, 6-4 Northeast Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Brandon Powell added 11 points and John Square Jr. had 10.

Ty Flowers had 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Sharks (6-5, 6-5). Virshon Cotton added 17 points, and Eral Penn had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Sharks for the season. Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 78-70 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden addresses another union priority: Cleaning house at federal impasse panel

Money for IT modernization is available, if you know where to find it

Navy plans to implement nearly 60 recommendations to better inclusivity and diversity

Lawmakers press USPS to deliver 'medical-grade' masks to public

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up