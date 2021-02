NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Old Dominion to a 67-61 win…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Old Dominion to a 67-61 win over Middle Tennessee. Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss led the Blue Raiders with 17 points and seven rebounds.

