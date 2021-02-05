EWU looks to extend streak vs Idaho

Idaho (0-14, 0-11) vs. Eastern Washington (7-6, 6-2) Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 3:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington…

Idaho (0-14, 0-11) vs. Eastern Washington (7-6, 6-2)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 3:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its fifth straight conference win against Idaho. Eastern Washington’s last Big Sky loss came against the Northern Colorado Bears 78-76 on Jan. 21. Idaho fell 89-75 at home to Eastern Washington in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Tanner Groves, Kim Aiken Jr. and Jacob Davison have collectively accounted for 53 percent of Eastern Washington’s scoring this season. For Idaho, Damen Thacker, Scott Blakney, Gabe Quinnett and Ja’Vary Christmas have combined to account for 60 percent of all Idaho scoring.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Eagles have scored 82.3 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 65.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DAMEN: Thacker has connected on 37.5 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 94.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Idaho has lost its last seven road games, scoring 60.6 points, while allowing 76.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Vandals have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Eastern Washington has 52 assists on 93 field goals (55.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Idaho has assists on 48 of 75 field goals (64 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big Sky teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

