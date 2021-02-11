ETSU seeks revenge on Wofford

Wofford (12-7, 9-4) vs. East Tennessee State (11-8, 7-4) Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Wofford (12-7, 9-4) vs. East Tennessee State (11-8, 7-4)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State seeks revenge on Wofford after dropping the first matchup in Spartanburg. The teams last played on Feb. 1, when the Terriers shot 51 percent from the field while limiting East Tennessee State’s shooters to just 40.4 percent en route to a 67-62 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: East Tennessee State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ledarrius Brewer, Damari Monsanto, David Sloan and Silas Adheke have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Buccaneers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MURPHY: Storm Murphy has connected on 39.9 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also made 87.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Buccaneers are 6-0 when they record 10 or more steals and 5-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Terriers are 8-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41 percent or worse, and 4-7 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Terriers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State has an assist on 33 of 78 field goals (42.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Wofford has assists on 48 of 80 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford as a collective unit has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.

