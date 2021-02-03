CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC vaccine update | New measures at U.Md. | Latest COVID test results
Etienne scores 22 to lead Wichita State past Tulane 75-67

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 10:37 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tyson Etienne had 22 points as Wichita State beat Tulane 75-67 on Wednesday night.

Alterique Gilbert had 17 points for Wichita State (10-4, 6-2 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Dexter Dennis added four blocks. Trey Wade had seven rebounds.

Jordan Walker scored a season-high 23 points for the Green Wave (7-6, 2-6). Tylan Pope added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Forbes had six rebounds.

Tulane totaled 48 second-half points, a season high for the team.

