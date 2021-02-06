Ertel scores 19 to lift UAB past UTEP 75-60

The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michael Ertel had 19 points as UAB got past UTEP 75-60 on Saturday.

Jalen Benjamin had 19 points for UAB (16-2, 9-1 Conference USA), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Kassim Nicholson added 13 points. Quan Jackson had 10 points.

Souley Boum had 17 points for the Miners (8-10, 4-8). Kristian Sjolund added 15 points. Bryson Williams had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Blazers improve to 2-0 against the Miners this season. UAB defeated UTEP 63-51 on Friday.

