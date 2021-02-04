CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Elon looks to end streak vs UNCW

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 5:30 PM

UNC Wilmington (7-8, 1-5) vs. Elon (3-6, 0-5)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington looks to extend Elon’s conference losing streak to seven games. Elon’s last CAA win came against the William & Mary Tribe 68-63 on March 8, 2020. UNC Wilmington fell 89-83 at home to Hofstra on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: Elon’s Hunter McIntosh has averaged 18.1 points while Hunter Woods has put up 9.1 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Seahawks, Mike Okauru has averaged 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Joe Pridgen has put up 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: McIntosh has directly created 48 percent of all Elon field goals over the last three games. McIntosh has 20 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-5 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 65.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Seahawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Phoenix. Elon has an assist on 34 of 63 field goals (54 percent) over its past three outings while UNC Wilmington has assists on 45 of 78 field goals (57.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 77.3 points per game.

