Elon looks to end streak vs Charleston

Elon (3-7, 0-6) vs. College of Charleston (7-8, 5-3) TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Elon (3-7, 0-6) vs. College of Charleston (7-8, 5-3)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston looks to extend Elon’s conference losing streak to eight games. Elon’s last CAA win came against the William & Mary Tribe 68-63 on March 8, 2020. College of Charleston is coming off a 66-53 win over Towson on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: College of Charleston’s Payton Willis, Zep Jasper and Osinachi Smart have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Cougars have given up just 66.6 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 75.8 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MCINTOSH: Hunter McIntosh has connected on 38.8 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 30 over his last three games. He’s also made 89.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Elon is 0-6 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. College of Charleston is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: College of Charleston is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Cougars are 2-8 when opponents score more than 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all CAA teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.