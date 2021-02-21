CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Elisias scores 20 to lead Bryant over Merrimack 76-60

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 7:01 PM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Hall Elisias had a career-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds as Bryant topped Merrimack 76-60 on Sunday.

Peter Kiss had 16 points and seven rebounds for Bryant (12-5, 8-4 Northeast Conference). Michael Green III added 14 points and Chris Childs scored 10 points.

Mykel Derring had 15 points for the Warriors (8-6, 8-6) and Ziggy Reid and Mikey Watkins each scored 12.

Bryant also beat Merrimack 60-58 on Saturday.

