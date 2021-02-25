CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Eastern Kentucky snaps Belmont’s…

Eastern Kentucky snaps Belmont’s 21-game winning streak

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 10:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. had 22 points as Eastern Kentucky topped Belmont 81-67 on Thursday night, snapping the Bruins’ 21-game win streak.

Belmont (24-2, 18-1) hadn’t lost since Dec. 5 — a 96-83 contest against Samford.

Curt Lewis had 15 points for Eastern Kentucky (20-6, 14-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Tre King added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Ben Sheppard had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bruins. Tate Pierson added 11 points. Caleb Hollander had seven rebounds.

The Colonels evened the season series against the Bruins. Belmont defeated Eastern Kentucky 92-74 on Feb. 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Actions to implement repealed Trump workforce orders should 'cease immediately,' OPM says

White House names OPM’s Martorana as new Federal CIO

GSA kicks off two-year effort to innovate service contracting beyond OASIS

Defense Intelligence Agency emphasizing customer centricity in 5-year strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up