Eaddy gets buckets late to send USC past Stanford 72-66

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Evan Mobley scored 23 points with 11 rebounds and Drew Peterson scored 15 and Southern California rallied late to beat Stanford 72-66 on Tuesday night.

The Trojans lead for a mere 5-1/2 minutes.

After Michael O’Connell’s layup brought the Cardinal into a tie at 66 with 1:45 left, Tahj Eaddy put the Trojans up for good on a layup 27 seconds later.

On Stanford’s next possession, Mobley blocked a reverse layup attempt by Oscar da Silva with 57 seconds left. After USC called a timeout, Eaddy drove, spun, and buried a 12-foot fadeaway with 29 seconds left to seal the win.

Eaddy finished with 14 points on 7-for-13 shooting despite missing all four of his 3-point attempts. The Trojans struggled from behind the arc missing 13 of 17 attempts.

Jaiden Delaire scored career-high 22 points and O’Connell added a career-best 20 points for Stanford.

With the win, USC (14-3, 8-2 Pac-12 Conference) moved within a game of first-place and No. 21-ranked UCLA (13-3, 9-1). The two square off on the Trojans home court on Saturday.

Stanford (10-7, 6-5) played in Maples Pavilion for the first time this season after playing all its previous home contests in Santa Cruz, California due to COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County.

Stanford heads to Berkeley, California to face Cal on Thursday.

